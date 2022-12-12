How to extend battery life on Android phones, Check out these 6 effective tips

Is your Android phone’s battery no lasting for a longer time? If you are wondering why this is happening and how you can extend the battery life of your Android phone. Then read this.

Here are some of the reason due to which your phone battery is depleting rapidly.

The first reason is the large-sized screens, high-end processors as they consume power faster. Another reason should be there may have been many background apps running in the background.

Another reason may be if you play too much of game or surf internet for a long time then the phone’s battery will run down rapidly.

Now check out how you can extend your battery life

There are many ways which will help you to get more screen time from your Android smartphone. Check out these six effective tips to extend battery life on android phones

Turn on power saving mode

The easiest way to save battery life is to turn the power-saving mode on in your device. It will make your phone battery last longer than it usually does.

Follow these steps to turn the battery saver mode on your Android smartphone.

Go to phone settings

Scroll down to battery and device care and Tap on battery.

and Tap on battery. Enable the power saver mode .

Turn off location services to boost the battery life

Sometimes we forget to turn off Bluetooth, WiFi, and location after using them. These services consume a lot of battery life so turn them off after using it.

You can also modify the settings and make the GPS turn on only when the apps require it.

Go to settings and open the apps option.

Tap on manage apps and select the app you want to manage.

Select app permissions.

Tap on “Allow only while using the app” for location.

Adjust the screen brightness to lower the battery drain

Do you know by keeping the brightness of your screen high all the time will drain the battery power. So, when you don’t need high brightness reduce the brightness of the display. If you don’t want to adjust the brightness of display manually then you can use the “Adaptive brightness” or “Auto brightness”to save battery.

If you turn that on, the smartphone will automatically adjust the brightness using the ambient light sensor.

Follow these simple steps below to turn on Auto brightness option:

Go to phone settings.

Click on display and Select brightness level.

Turn the “Automatic brightness” or “Adaptive brightness” on.

Switch to dark mode to extend battery life

The Android smartphones with AMOLED screens consume battery power rapidly as it lights up each pixel individually. However, it does not light up any pixel at all when the content is truly black in color. In these type smartphones, the Dark Mode comes in handy.

Turning system-wide dark mode will disable a good portion of pixels while you are using the phone. That will make the screen consume less power. And eventually, you will get more battery life.

So, how do you turn the dark mode on Android phones? Here’s how:

Head over to phone settings

Click on display

Enable Dark Mode

Click on “More dark mode options” for advanced dark mode settings

Turn off the always on display

Always on display is great and all. But it keeps the screen on all the time. And even with AMOLED screens, this feature will lower the battery life to some degree. So, it’s better to keep it off.

Here’s how you can turn off always on display:

Go to phone settings

Select Always-on display and Lock Settings

Turn off the Always-on display

Limit apps running in the background to save battery

A major portion of the battery life were mainly consumed by the various apps that you have installed on your device. These apps keep running in the background even if closed them or don’t use them. For example, the various social media apps or gaming apps they keep running in the background even when your are not using them.

This causes the battery to drain faster. So, what you need to do is disabling the background processes of those apps when you don’t need them to do so. This help you amp up the battery life of your Android phone.

Follow the given steps to turn the background processes of specific apps: