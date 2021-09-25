How to delete Duplicate Contacts from your Smartphone: Quick Tips

People often change their handsets and while transferring contacts from the old phone to new phone, many numbers get copied twice or thrice. This duplicacy happens only because the users copy numbers to the SIM card and also sync the numbers to theirs Emails. As a result, the numbers start showing more than one time on their new handsets. So today in this article we shall let you know, how to delete the duplicate contacts from your Android phones just in a single click.

There are a couple of steps for this process. First is through mobile app and second is through Gmail. Let’s talk abut the App first.

How to Delete with App

To start with the procedure, at first download the Cleaner – Merge Duplicate Contact app from the Play Store on your Android phone. Now open the App and it will scan all contacts on your Smartphone along with the duplicate ones. Now click on the Merge button. It will delete all duplicate contacts from your phone keeping the original ones.

How to Delete with Gmail

The second process is to delete it via Gmail. Let’s know how to delete the duplicate contacts through Gmail.

First of all log into your Gmail Account and click on the Apps section located at the right hand corner of your app. Now click on Contacts and you will see all your numbers. Now you have to click on the Find Duplicates option. It will find out all duplicate numbers. Either you can choose to delete those separately or can Merge the numbers. Upon merging, all your duplicate contacts will be deleted and your phone will be updated accordingly. Now only one number will show on your Android device.

