How to create an avatar and use it as profile pic on WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently introduced Avatars feature for its users. With this feature, users can now create a digital version of themselves by using billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits.

The Meta-owned app even allows users to your personalized avatar as your profile photo. WhatsApp also provides 36 custom stickers to choose from, which reflects many different emotions and actions. It can also be shared with friends and family members on WhatsApp.

Digital avatars can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private. The feature was first being tested in beta. Now, iIt is available for all users and will reach out in the coming days.

If you are wondering how to create an avatar on WhatsApp and use it as profile photo, here’s a step by step guide.

How to create your avatar on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Step 2- Tap on the new Avatar option.

Step 3- Tap on Create Your Avatar.

Step 4- Create your avatar by following the given instruction.

Step 5- After you are done selecting the features of your Avatars tap on Done.

How to make your avatar your profile photo on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open WhatsApp and Go to Settings on your app.

Step 2- Tap on your profile photo and click on Edit option.

Step 3- Next, tap on Use Avatar.

Step 4- Now, your profile picture will be show Your Avatar.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has also released a new feature which shows the profile pictures of users that are part of a group near their message, just like Facebook messenger.