How to create a backup for your songs and playlists on YouTube Music, check the steps here

Music is a quintessential representation of a person’s mood. The taste and type of music that is perceived by a person varies from that of another. That is the only reason a music lover has his set of songs and playlists downloaded on their device. However, have you imagined a scenario when you lose your device or lose your playlist? Well, it will be a terrible day if this happens so.

However, if you are using YouTube Music, then you are quite lucky. You can create a backup of your saved Playlists and download songs through Google Takeout. For those who are unknown, Google Takeout is a feature that can help you download a slew of data points that include Google Photos, Gmail Emails, and YouTube Music songs or Playlists. You can access Google Take Out by clicking here. Now if you think about the need for downloading data from Google Takeout, then it’s for your peace of mind if someday you by chance lose access to your YouTube Music Account. In simple words, it’s called data redundancy or additional backup of data.

The procedure to download all your songs and playlists from YouTube Music has been mentioned below.

Steps to download

First of all click here to go to the download data page in Google Takeout.

Sign In if you are already not.

Click on the Deselect All button under the “Select data to include” section.

button under the “Select data to include” section. Scroll down and select the YouTube and YouTube Music tab checkboxes.

tab checkboxes. Then click on Continue .

. Choose your Transfer destination .

. Next choose the Export Frequency . You can choose once or every two months for a year.

. You can choose once or every two months for a year. Choose the file type and size. .zip files are recommended with the largest possible file size .

are recommended with the . Now click on the Create Export button.

Once you have followed the steps, you have to wait until you get a confirmation mail with the download link. According to Google, it might take hours or days altogether for the process to finish. But it generally takes a few minutes before you can get a confirmation over your mail id. If you select recurring backups, then you will get a download link in your mail id, every two months.