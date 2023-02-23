How to block annoying marketing spam calls on Jio, Airtel, Vi

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has directed the telecom operators to block all unverified headers and message templates within 30 and 60 days respectively. The regulator is also planning to launch a digital consent authorisation (DCA) platform in the next two-three months in order to get consumer’s consent to stem pesky calls and messages.

However, it will take some time before the measure will come into effect, so, if you want to block those spam calls and messages then follow these easy steps.

Activate Do Not Disturb (DND) on your number:

An easy way to block all telemarketing, promotional or spam messages and calls, is to activate Do Not Disturb (DND) on your number. If you don’t know, how to activate the DND then follow the step by step process given below:

Open the default Messaging app on your phone.

Open a new message window and type FULLY BLOCK in capital letters.

Now, send the text to toll-free number 1909.

This will block all the telemarketing spam calls and messages on your number.

If you want to block calls from a certain category, such as real estate, education, health, etc then follow the below-mentioned codes:

FULLY BLOCK for All Categories

BLOCK 1 for Banking/Insurance/Credit cards/Financial products

BLOCK 2 for Real Estate

BLOCK 3 for Education-Related Spams

BLOCK 4 for Health

BLOCK 5 for Consumer goods/automobiles/Entertainment/IT

BLOCK 6 for Communication/Broadcasting

BLOCK 7 for Tourism and Leisure

BLOCK 8 for Food and Beverages

Send the above mentioned codes as per your need to 1909 to block unwanted calls from these sectors.

Register DND on your service provide: Jio, Airtel, Vi

You can also register for DND on the dedicated service apps from your telecom operators.

How to activate DND on MyJio

Open MyJio app on your phone.

Tap on Menu and select ‘Profile & other Settings’ option.

Tap on ‘Do not Disturb’ >> ‘Set Preference’

Choose a preference and Submit request to block marketing calls and messages.

How to activate DND on Airtel:

Open Airtel Thanks app.

Tap on ‘More’ option and select Manage Services section.

Tap on “Activate/Deactivate DND”.

Select the spam categories you wish to block

Tap on submit.

How to activate DND on Vodafone-Idea