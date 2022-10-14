How to activate pixels within Dynamic Island on Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Dynamic Island is one of the new features that are offered on the new generation of iPhones. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max get the Dynamic Island feature which is an alternative to the notch. The standard iPhone 14 models till get the notch display.

Recently a question was asked on the Reddit community named ‘r/iphone’ about the steps to temporarily activate pixels within the dynamic island. A reddit user named ‘280-Z’ answered the question with a simple solution. The solution is mentioned below.

Turn on dark mode > Play some music in the background > Go to settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size > Toggle on/off the Smart Invert

The users must have iOS 16.0.3 in order to make it work.

While many Reddit users with iPhone 14 Pro were successful in activating the pixels within Dynamic Island, many were unsuccessful. If you are someone who has an iPhone 14 with Dynamic Island you can activate the pixels within it by following the above-mentioned steps.

iPhone 14 Pro

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and goes till Rs 1,79,900 according to the variants. While 128GB is the base variant, other variants are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available in four attractive colours including Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,39,900 and goes till Rs 1,89,900 according to the variants. While 128GB is the base variant, other variants are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available in four attractive colors including Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black.

Users get Rs 2200- Rs 58730 exchange benefit (Apple Trade In) if their old iPhones are eligible. Additionally, users get up to Rs 7000 instant savings with HDFC Bank or American Express credit cards.