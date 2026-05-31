Honor X80 expected to debut soon: launch date and key specs leak

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Honor is expected to launch a new smartphone under the Honor X80 series in India. The upcoming phone is said to be the Honor X80. The company recently launched Honor X80i​​ in China last month.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station has stated that Honor is planning to bring a new X series smartphone to the home market this June. Though, the tipster did not mention the name of the device, it is suspected to be the successor to the Honor X70, likely be X80

The Honor X80 is tipped to come with a flat 6.8-inch LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution. The phone might come powered with a Snapdragon 6-series chipset, likely the recently announced Snapdragon 6 Gen 5.

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The other details we have got is that the smartphone will pack a rather large 10,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The Honor X80 is also said to offer a drop-resistant design.

It might be offered in multiple colour options: Lightning Red, Mystic Black, Moon Shadow White, and Vibrant Orange shades.