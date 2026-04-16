Honor working on an 11,000mAh battery, might debut with Power2 successor

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Honor is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone with a massive battery with 11,000mAh capacity in the future. Honor already has some products that pack 10,000mAh batteries pr above.

The Honor Win and Win RT were the first smartphones to debut with 10,000mAh batteries. Then honor launched the Honor Power2 with a slightly larger 10,080mAh unit.

Now, a new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that Honor is working on an even bigger battery for an upcoming device.

According to reports, well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has tipped that Honor has begun trial production of a new battery with a rated capacity of 10,690mAh and a rated energy of 40.41Wh.

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That means it might offer a typical capacity of 11,000mAh or higher.

However, the tipster did not reveal any information about the upcoming Honor device that might carry the large capacity battery. Speculations are rife that the battery could make it’s debut in the successor to the Power2.

Currently, the highest capacity in a smartphone is offered in the ?Honor Power 2, which features a 10,080mAh Si/C cell that supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. It is claimed to offer over 20 hours of video playback.

Notably, the upcoming Honor X80 is also rumored to pack a 10,000mAh battery.