Honor Win Turbo launches with 10,000 mAh battery , Check price, specs

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Honor has launched the Honor Win Turbo as it’s new addition to the Win series, which already has the regular Win and the Win RT. Honor Win Turbo is equipped with 10,000 mAh battery and a Dimensity 8500 chipset, instead of Snapdragon 8 Elite and 8 Elite Gen 5 seen in the Win RT and the regular Win.

However, unlike the other two devices of the series, the Turbo does not feature a cooling fan and the chipset is less power-hungry as the Dimensity 8500 chipset focuses more on endurance rather than performance.

The phone features a 6.79-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 8500 chipset is paired with 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB and 16GB/512GB.

Camera wise, the device sports a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultrawide at the rear. At the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

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The device is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery with wired charging is capped at 80W. It doesn’t support wireless charging. Honor claims the device can be charged from 0 to 100% about 90 using the 80W SuperCharge charger.

Another standout feature is the triple IP rating. The device bags IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings against water and dust. In theory, the device can withstand high-temperature, high-pressure water jets even.

Price, specs

The Honor Win Turbo comes in three colors – Black, White and Blue. The starting price for the 12GB/256GB configuration is CNY 2,699 (€340), while the 12GB/512GB and the 16GB/512GB iterations go for CNY 2,999 (around Rs 42,199) and CNY 3,599 (around Rs 50,642), respectively.