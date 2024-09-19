Honor tri-fold smartphone to be thinner than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Huawei recently wowed the world with the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. It was introduced a day after iPhone 16 series launch on September 9. Meanwhile, the other competitors including Xiaomi, Tecno, Honor, and even Samsung is expected to introduce their tri-fold product in the future as well.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design had a very thin design with only 12.8-inch thickness when folded. The device is set to go on sale in China on September 20.

Now, a recent leak report by a user named Teme has suggested that we might see an even thinner tri-fold smartphone soon.

According to tipster Teme, Honor’s upcoming foldable phone will be thinner (when folded) than Huawei’s latest handset Mate XT Ultimate Design. the tipster said that the company is currently developing the a tri-fold phone with two hinges and not a book-style foldable. It is claimed to be thinner than the Huawei tri-fold phone but thicker than the company’s Magic V3 smartphone that was launched earlier this year and measures 9.2mm when folded.

The device is rumoured to measure around 10mm when folded shut, which is thinner than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design’s 12.8-inch thickness.

The company’s CEO reportedly confirmed that the development of such a next-generation foldable phone is ongoing and it would compete with Huawei’s offering.

Chinese smartphone makers such as Honor and Xiaomi might be focused on developing a tri-fold phone, but Samsung appears to be working on another design. According to a recent report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is developing a phone with a rollable screen that can be expanded to a 12.4-inch display. We can expect more details about these purported foldable phones in the coming months.