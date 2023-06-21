Honor Pad X8 to be launched in India, Gets a 10.1-inch display and Helio G80 SoC

The Honor Pad X8 will be launching in India on June 22 at 12 PM. The tablet will be available for sale on Amazon. The key features on the tablet include 10.2-inch IPS LCD display, 4GB of RAM, Helio G80 SoC, 5MP camera, 5100mAh battery, and many more.

Honor Pad X8 specification

The Honor Pad X8 tablet gets a 10.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. Th aspect ratio of the Pad X8 is 16:10 while the pixel density is 224 PPI. The dimension of the tablet is 40.2 x 159 x 7.55mm while the weight is 460g is 80.6% screen-to-body ratio. The body of the HonorPad is 7.55mm.

The Honor Pad X8 is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs). The Operating System is Android 12 OS with Magic UI 6.1. Speaking about the camera the pad offers 5MP rear camera and 2MP front camera. While the storage of the device is 64GB, it can be expanded with microSD (512GB with microSD).

The connectivity features on the Honor Pad X8 include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, etc. The battery available on the device is 5100mAH and is expected to be charged fully in three hours.