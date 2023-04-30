Honor Pad V8 powered by Dimensity 8020 chip unveiled, offers 11” display

Honor has unveiled its latest tablet- Honor Pad V8 in China. This tablet is the toned-down version of its flagship tablet Honor Pad V8 Pro. The Honor Pad V8 Pro was launched in China last year, and the Honor Pad V8 is expected to be the cheaper version of the same.

Display, Processor and Storage

The Honor Pad V8 offers an IPS LCD 11” display that offers a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600px. The refresh ratio of the tablet is 120Hz while the battery capacity is 7250mAh. It supports 22.5W charging. At 485grams the tablet is extremely light and is 7.35mm in thickness.

In terms of processor, the Honor Pad V8 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 chipset. The GPU is Mali-G77 MC9. There is no provision of memory expansion in the tablet. Users get 8GB RAM which is paired with up to 256GB storage. The Honor Pad V8 is offered with MagicUI 6.1, which is based on Android 12.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port for charging and audio etc.

Price

The Honor Pad V8 is priced at CNY 1900 (Rs 22,500 approx.) for 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant costs CNY 2000 (Rs 24,000 approx.). The pre-order for the device is currently live right now and users can get it for a discount of CNY 100. The company has not made it clear about the launch of Honor Pad V8 outside China.