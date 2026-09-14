Honor Magic9 series design, color options, and storage details revealed

Advertisement

Honor is gearing up to launch the Magic9 series smartphone the Magic9 Pro Max on September 28. Now, the company has confirmed that the series will also include a Magic9 Super Edition.

Ahead of official release, the company has revealed the design, color options, and RAM/storage configurations of all three phones.

Honor has also confirmed that the Magic9 series will feature an 11,000mAh battery. However, it did not specified which model will get it. Moreover, a recent leak claimed that the Magic9 Super Edition will be the model with the large battery. So, the battery capacity might vary among the phones.

The Honor Magic9 Pro Max will come in Black, Silver, and Olive Green colorways. The standard Honor Magic9 and the Magic9 Super Edition will be available in four colours-Black, Silver, Olive Green, and Popcorn Yellow.

Advertisement

The Honor Magic9 and the Magic9 Pro Max will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Magic9 Super Edition will be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage option.

The Magic9 will feature a similar rear camera layout to the Pro Max, although its camera circles appear to be slightly smaller. The phone will also feature the ARRI camera collaboration.

The Super Edition appears to share the same overall design as the standard model, but it will not feature ARRI branding on the camera system.

The Honor Magic9, Magic9 Pro Max, and Magic9 Super Edition are currently available for pre-order in China and will be officially unveiled on September 28. Ahead of the launch, an unboxing video of the phones has also surfaced online.