Honor Magic9 Pro Max arrives with ARRI camera tuning and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

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Honor has launched it’s latest flagship phone-the Magic9 Pro Max with top-tier features including Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, dual 200 MP cameras, a massive 8,800mAh Si-C battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Specifications

The Magic9 Pro Max features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED with a 1,320 x 2,868px resolution and a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. It brings a global peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a crazy 10,000-nit local peak brightness, which is only achievable on an isolated spot during HDR video playback. In addition, the screen has an updated NanoCrystal Shield display protection with additional silicon nitride layers as well as an anti-reflective coating.

Honor has claimed that the smartphone can be used as a professional-grade video camera. Moreover, it has partnered with German camera maker ARRI to offer photography features with the device.

Magic9 Pro Max features a new 23mm equivalent 200MP main cam armed with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and f/1.6 aperture. It’s paired with an 85mm equivalent 200MP periscope telephoto lens using a 1/1.4-inch sensor with 3.7x optical zoom capacity and a third 12mm equivalent 50MP ultrawide sensor.

The camera features include CIPA 8.0 “gimbal-level” image stabilization, ARRI color profiles and cinematic video filters under ARRI image science. With the filters, the users can alter the camera’s color grading with a single tap to match the look of ARRI cinematic cameras.

You’re also getting ARRI LogC3 Curve recording capabilities with full 10-bit color depth alongside the ability to record in ARRI’s Wide Gamut 3 color space.

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You can also get an optional teleconverter kit with a 500mm lens attachment, and a hand-held SmallRig camera cage separately.

The top-tier device boots Honor’s MagicOS 11 based on Android 17 and features IP69K ingress protection.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, the device comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It packs a massive 8,800mAh Si-C battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Honor Magic9 Pro Max Price in India

Magic9 Pro Max comes in Shadow Black, Glacier Silver and Moss Green. Pricing in China starts at CNY 6,499 (nearly Rs 92,930) for the 12/256GB trim and tops out at CNY 8,499 (nearly Rs 1,21,525) for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version.

Honor has not detailed international availability and pricing yet.

Also Read: Vivo V80 India price leaked ahead of October 6 launch