Honor Magic8 series sale goes live in China, know price and specifications
The Honor Magic8 series sale has gone live in China and buyers can get their hands on Magic8 and Magic8 Pro. The device are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The devices also offer triple cameras at the rear along with massive 7000mAh Si/C batteries.
Specifications
Honor Magic8 Pro gets a 6.71-inch OLED LTPO display with a 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The refresh rate is 120Hz refresh rate while the resolution is 1256 x 2808 pixels. The rear camera module offers three lenses including a 200MP telephoto unit and a secondary a 50MP primary camera. The ultra wide camera packs a 50MP sensor. The main camera offers 3.7x optical zoom with OIS. It also gets a 50MP front camera. The device offers 7,200mAh Si-C battery along with up to 100W wired charging support.
Honor Magic8 offers a 6.58-inch OLED LTPO display with a 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The refresh rate is 120Hz. The rear camera module offers three lenses including a 64MP telephoto unit and a 50MP primary camera. The ultrawide camera packs a 50MP sensor. The device also gets a 50MP front camera. The device offers 7000mAh Si-C battery along with up to 90W wired charging support.
When it comes to pricing, the base variant (12GB + 256GB) of Honor Magic8 Pro costs CNY 5699 (approx. Rs 70,285). Similarly, the base variant (12GB + 256GB) of Honor Magic8 costs CNY 4499 (approx. Rs 55,486).