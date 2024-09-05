Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2 devices announced for the global markets

Honor has announced its latest devices for the global market and that includes Honor Magic V3, Honor MagicBook Art 14, Honor MagicPad 2, and Honor Watch 5. The announcement came in at the IFA 2024.

The Honor Magic V3 is a foldable design that is slim in profile and offers a great feel. There are 19 advanced material as well as 114 microstructures keep the design of the smartphone slim. There is an octagonal camera module with diamond-cut finish.

Honor Magic V3

The Honor Magic V3 gets an internal 7.92-inch (2344 x 2156 pixels) FHD+ OLED, Dolby Vision, stylus support and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The aspect ratio is 9.78:9 and it supports HDR10+. The external display is 6.43-inch (2376 x 1060 pixels) FHD+ OLED and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display gets refresh rate is 120Hz, HDR10+, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut and up to 5000 nits brightness. Dimensions of the device are 156.6 x 145.3mm x 4.35/4.4mm (when open). The weight of the device is 226grams (leather) and 230grams (glass).

When it comes to the processor, the device gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 750 GPU. The storage of the device is 512 GB (UFS 4.0) and the RAM is 12GB (LPDDR5X RAM).

Speaking about the rear camera, we have a 50 MP primary camera, 50 MP periscope camera, 40 MP ultra-wide along with LED flash. On the front the device gets a 20MP camera. In terms of battery we get a 5150 mAh capacity battery and 66W wired charging. The wireless charging on the device is 50W. The device gets a Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen1) that supports DP1.2.

Connectivity options on the device are Dual SIM 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be), NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 etc. The operating system on the device is MagicOS 8.0.1 that is based on Android 14.