Honor Magic Pad 13 tab unveiled in China, Offers Snapdragon 888 processor

Honor has unveiled its latest tablet in the form of Honor Magic Pad 13 in China. The key features that are offered on the tablet include a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor along with 3D spatial audio setup that does not require headphones.

The Honor Magic Pad 13 offers a 13-inch 2880x1840px IPS LCD screen that offers a variable refresh rate up to 144Hz. On the other hand, the touch sampling rate of the device is up to 240Hz. The display supports HDR-10 along with 1.07 billion colors. The peak brightness of the screen is 700 nits. The Magic Pad is offered with 8 speakers and 4 microphones and also offers the first (claimed by the company) 3D spatial audio setup that doesn’t require headphones.

At the core, the tablet offers a Snapdragon 888 chipset which is paired with 8GB/ 12GB or 16GB of RAM. On the other hand, the storage on the device is up to 512GB. In terms of charging the device is offered with USB 3.2 Gen 1 type-C port. The tablet is powerful enough to support HDR video editing and can output 4k 60 fps to an external monitor. It is paired with a Magic Pencil 3.

When it comes to cameras, the MagicPad 13 is offered with single rear camera setup which consists of a 13MP f/2.0 autofocusing unit and a selfie camera with 9MP.

In terms of battery, the tablet gets a 10,050mAh battery that offers 66W charging.

As reported by gsmarena, the pre-order of the device has started today and the sale will be initiated on July 20.

Price of the Honor

MagicPad 13 starts at CNY 2999 (Approx. Rs 34,300) for 8GB+256GB model. On the other hand, the 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB model cost CNY 3299 (Approx. Rs 37,700) and CNY 3699 (Approx. Rs 42,300) respectively.