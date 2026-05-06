Honor launches Play 70C with 6.75-inch display at budget-friendly price

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Honor has quietly introduced the Play 70C in China at a budget-friendly price. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,300mAh battery and features a 6.75-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Honor Play 70C specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch LCD HD+ screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and has an octa-cor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, The chipset come paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It boots Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 out-of-the-box.

Camera wise, the device houses a single 13MP sensor at the rear. It supports 1080p video recording and offers up to 10x digital zoom. At front, it sports a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,300mAh battery.

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Connectivity features on the phone include dual SIM support with 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. Moreover, the device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price, colour options

The Honor Play 70C is priced at CNY 599 (Around Rs 8,336) for the 4GB/64GB option in China. Meanwhile the other higher storage options have a price tag of CNY 699 (Around Rs 9,729) for 4GB/128GB variant and CNY 799 (Around Rs 11,120) for the 6GB/128GB model.

It is available in Ink Rock Black, Lake Blue, and Moonlit Silver color options.

The company also unveiled the Play 80 Plus along with the Play 70. The device is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC.

Also Read: iQOO Z11 may launch in India soon with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and 9020mAh battery