Honor launches budget phone with massive battery

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Global electronics manufacturer Honor today launched the Honor X6e, another budget smartphone aiming for everyday performance and, of course, very long battery backup in Malaysia.

The brand is equipped with a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery technology and 45W fast charging support, which is one of the biggest in the smartphone industry.

Key specifications:

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61-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor.

4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

50MP primary rear camera with an additional secondary sensor.

5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Runs MagicOS based on Android.

The Honor X6e is priced at RM 699 (approximately ₹14,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant in Malaysia.

The company has not yet announced an India launch or availability in other markets.