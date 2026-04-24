 Honor Earbuds 4 Global launch up to 46 hours battery

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Honor Earbuds 4 have been launched in the global markets, months after their debut in China in October 2025. The latest true wireless ear buds from Honor has come with advanced audio features, including active noise cancellation and extended battery performance.

Reports suggest that the ear buds support up to 50dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), along with dual drivers an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter delivering improved sound clarity and balance. They also feature AI-powered call noise reduction using a triple-microphone system and offer spatial-style audio for an enhanced listening experience.

In terms of battery, the ear buds provide up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 46 hours with the charging case. Fast charging support allows up to 3 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

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The device comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, low-latency mode for gaming, and AI translation support through the Honor AI Space app. Additional features include touch controls, smart wear detection, and IP54-rated dust and water resistance.

The Honor Earbuds 4 is currently available in Black and White color options across markets like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, with prices starting around Rs. 4,300.