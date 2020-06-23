HONOR 9A smartphone with huge battery unveiled

Hong Kong: Smartphone brand HONOR on Tuesday unveiled HONOR 9A that is powered by a 5000mAh battery and claims to support up to 33 hours of 4G calls and up to 35 hours video playback and up to 37 hours of FM radio playback on single full charge.

HONOR 9A (3GB+64GB) variant will be available at 149.9 euros from July. Its India availability will be announced later.

The brand also announced an upgraded HONOR MagicBook 14 (8GB+256 GB RAM) with special bundle of 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

The HONOR MagicBook 14 will be available for pre-order in the UK, France and Germany for 649.9 euros, the company said in a statement.

Weighing just 185g and featuringa thin bezel that is just 9.04mm, HONOR 9A features a triple rear camera set-up (13MP+5MP+2MP). The device has an 8MP front camera.

Running on Android 10, the HONOR 9A comes with the new Huawei App Gallery, giving users a dedicated ecosystem of apps and services.

The company also showcased latest line-up of powerful wearables, along with an upgraded HONOR MagicWatch 2 with 100 workout modes.