Honor 90 expected to launch soon in India, gets listed on Amazon

Honor will be reintroducing its smartphones in India very soon and it will be available on Amazon. Ahead of the launch of Honor 90 in India, the smartphone has been teased on the platform. Honor is launching a smartphone in the Indian market after a gap of almost 3 years. Even though the specifications of the smartphones is unknown it will launch on Amazon during September is quite known.

As reported by some sources, the smartphone will cost around Rs 35,000 in India and it will be put with the likes of OnePlus Nord 3 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and Poco F5 5G.

The specs of the Honor 90 might be the same as that of the version launched in China.

The Honor 90 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octacore processor and ships MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. The device gets Adreno 644 GPU. In terms of display, the device gets a 6.7 inches display and screen to body ratio of 90.8 percent. The screen resolution will be 1200 x 2664 pixels.

When it comes to camera of the smartphone, it gets a triple camera setup at the rear and a selfie camera at the front. The back camera setup consists of 200MP wide lens, 12MP ultrawide lens and 2MP depth camera. The front camera is a 50MP camera and is housed in a punch-hole display.

Connectivity features on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB type-C and much more. The sensors on the device are under display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, compass, ultrasound proximity etc.

In terms of battery capacity, we get a 5000 mAh battery with 66W wired charging. It gets 5W reverse charging support too. While the base version of the device offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the top versions offer up to 16GB of RAM. The maximum storage offered on the device is 512GB.