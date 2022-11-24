Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 SE launched; Price, specifications here

Honor has launched three new smartphones under the Honor 80 Series in China at a big two-day launch event. The Honor 80 series includes Honor 80 SE, Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80. The MagicOS 7.0 interface also debuted at this launch event. The Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 carries 160MP primary cameras and curved OLED displays. Both devices carry Qualcomm chips. The Honor 80 SE, on the other hand features a 64MP main camera and has a Dimensity 900 SoC. It is the most affordable offering in the lineup.

Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 specifications and features

Honor 80 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with a resolution of 2700×1224px and a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Honor 80 comes with a smaller curved 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400×1080 px resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both the latest phones of Honor run MagicOS 7 based on Android 12.

Under the hood, the Honor 80 Pro and the Honor 80 are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and Snapdragon 782G chipset respectively. This Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is a low frequency variant of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC found on other flagship phones.

Honor has packed a cool 160Mp primary camera sensor in both the Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80. This is a 1/1.56-inch imaging sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other sensors on the triple camera module in the 80 Pro includes a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth shooter.

The 10-bit panel features a centered pill-shaped cutout below the ear speaker, which houses a 50MP selfie camera alongside a secondary 2MP depth module. Meanwhile, Honor 80 has a less capable 8MP ultrawide and the same 2MP depth module on its back.

At front, Honor 80 Pro features a 50MP selfie camera alongside a secondary 2MP depth shooter to capture selfies that are housed inside a centered pill-shaped cutout below the ear speaker and the Honor 80 carries a single 32MP selfie cam in a punch hole cutout.

Honor is also bringing its revamped Image Engine packed with improved scene optimizations, skin texture detection and upgraded AI RAW algorithms. AI Vlog mode is here to bring creators more advanced controls to their videos.

Both smartphones pack 4,800 mAh batteries with 66W wired fast charging.

Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 Price

Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 are available in three colour options- black, green, blue and pink. Honor 80 Pro price starts at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 40,052) for the 8/256GB trim and goes up to CNY 4,099 (around Rs 46,920) for the 12/512GB version.

Honor 80 costs CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,895) for the 8/256GB trim, while the 12/512GB version is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,762).

Honor 80 SE Price, specs

The Honor 80 SE features a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 10-bit panel also supports 1920Hz PWM dimming. Honor 80SE is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging.

The phone has got a 64MP main camera along with a 5MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP macro cam on the back. The device sports a 32MP selfie camera at front for selfies and video chats.

Honor 80 SE comes in black, crystal, blue and pink colour variants. The price of the Honor 80 SE starts at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,456). the pre-orders for the phone has already started in China and the open sales will commence from December 9.