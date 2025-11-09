Honor 500 Pro might be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Know new leak

Advertisement

The Honor 500 series of Android smartphones is expected to launch towards the end of this year. Even though the manufacturer has not made any official development, several leaks have mentioned that the smartphone will be launching towards end 2025.

According to a report by GSMArena, the latest leak on Weibo has mentioned the chipset and battery details about the Honor 500 Pro. Tipster Digital Chat Station has mentioned that the Pro model will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Advertisement

The above mentioned leak has also claimed that the Honor 500 Pro will pack an 8000mAh battery. The leak has also mentioned that the primary rear camera will be 200MP and it will come along with periscope telephoto lens. The device will have a metal frame and also offer ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Older leaks have mentioned that both Honor 500 and 500 Pro will offer a 6.5-inch display. The base model will be powered by Snapdragon’s 8s Gen 4 SoC.