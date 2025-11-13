Honor 500 and 500 Pro pre-orders open in China, design gets revealed

Advertisement

The Honor 500 and 500 Pro smartphones are now available for pre-order in China and the company has confirmed officially about it.

The specifications of the Honor 500 and Honor 500 Pro have been revealed in the pre-order listings of the devices. Both the devices will be offered with flat display along with hole-punch cut-out. The bezels are slim and run across around the display.

On the rear of the device, the Honor 500 series offers horizontal camera module just like the recently launched iPhone Air. There are three sensors on the base model. The Honor 500 seems to offer two large circles and two smaller cut-outs for 3rd sensor and LED flash. The Pro model seems to offer four cameras at the rear. Both the devices get a new button that is placed below the power button.

Advertisement

Honor 500 is offered in Moonlight Silver, Obsidian Black, Starlight Powder, and Aquamarine color options. The RAM + storage configurations include 12GB+256 GB, 12GB+512 GB, and 16GB+512 GB options.

Honor 500 Pro is offered in Moonlight Silver, Obsidian Black, Starlight Powder, and Aquamarine color options. The RAM + storage configurations include 12GB+256 GB, 12GB+512 GB, 16GB+512 GB and 16GB+1 TB options.

The details about the Honor 500 series are available on official Honor China website.