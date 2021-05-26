Honor has announced that it will launch a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset powered smartphone in the new Honor 50 series soon. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC was launched last week. The Honor 50 series is expected to premiere sometime in June.

Apart from this, the new Honor 50 series smartphones is said to come with pre-installed Google apps as well.

The company tweeted that it will launch a new Honor 50 series soon and that it will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 778 SoC.

The Honor 50 series will be launched sometime in summer this year, confirmed Honor Germany. However, the company has not revealed the exact date and time of the launch of the phone.

Are you excited for our new premium #HONOR50Series powered by latest @Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform? Stay tuned! @Qualcomm pic.twitter.com/TvNj4nmdAX — HONOR (@Honorglobal) May 21, 2021

According to reports of Gizmochina, Honor Germany confirmed that the upcoming phones will come with Google apps pre-installed in a tweet while replying to a user query about the Android license. But the tweet was deleted soon after by the company.

The Honor 50 series is expected to make its debut in the Germany market first. Launch in other international markets have not been announced.

As per specifications, the Honor 50 series is reported to come with a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming series will feature a 50MP primary camera encircled in a dual ring design on the back and 13MP ultrawide camera, 8MP telephoto shooter and dual selfie cameras with a 32MP sensor and a 8MP snapper.

Two years ago, US imposed a trade ban on Honor’s ex-parent company Huawei. This lead to Honor being not able to procure Qualcomm chips and get access to Google Mobile Services.

In November last year, Huawei sold off its Honor smartphone brand to a consortium to ensure Honor’s longevity.

The Honor 50 series launch will mark the brand’s re-entry into the international market.