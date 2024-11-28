Honor 300 Ultra official pictures unveiled ahead of launch, Know the specs here

The Honor 300 Ultra smartphone official pictures have been unveiled ahead of launch. The images have been unveiled on Weibo platform by Honor. The smartphone will be part of the Honor 300 series devices that include Honor 300 and 300 Pro. The company has already revealed the official design of the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro. The Honor series will be launching on December 2.

When it comes to design, the Honor 300 Ultra takes an inspiration from the Honor 300 Ultra in terms of aesthetics as well as build quality. A curved screen is offered at the front while a punch-hole camera is present at the front. The rear camera setup of the Honor 300 Ultra is a triple-camera setup and there is a unique red branding on it. The Ultra model is focused for both performance and style.

The device will be offered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor that offers smooth and efficient performance for everyday task, gaming as well as multi-tasking. There is advanced biometric security with 3D ultrasonic fingerprint for security purposes. The display is a 1.5K curved display which gets Juxiong glass. Memory configurations include 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.

The flagship model gets a triple rear camera setup that packs a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. It also gets AI-driven image enhancements like AI free image expansion.

The device is available for pre-order on the official website and the colour options available for it include Camelia White and Ink Rock Black.