Honor 300 Ultra launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, gets a 50MP periscope lens

The Honor 300 Ultra smartphone has been launched by the company today in China. It is one of the three devices in the Honor 300 series which includes Honor 300 and 300 Pro. This is quite deviation from the Honor 200 series which had the Pro variant as the top variant.

The Honor 300 Ultra which is the most premium device of the series gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution. The display offers 120Hz refresh rate and the company claims to offer 1200 nits of peak brightness. The device gets an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner which is present in the screen. The Honor 300 Ultra gets up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The device gets magicOS 9 which is based on the Android 15.

The device gets Harcourt Portrait mode through its signature lighting effects. Honor also offers dedicated AI Light Control Engine to help preserve true to light and shadow effects.

When it comes to the camera module, the device gets a 50MP periscope lens (IMX858) offering 3.8x optical zoom with aperture of f/3.0. The other cameras were 50MP primary camera (IMX906) with OIS and 12MP ultrawide camera.

We get a 5300mAh battery that gets 100W wired fast charging support along with 80W wireless top-ups. The device gets IP65 rating along with dual satellite connectivity in China.

In terms of price the Honor 300 Ultra costs CNY 4199 (Rs 48963 approx.) for the base variant and top variant costs CNY 4699 (Rs 54794 approx.). The colour options available for the smartphone are Camellia White and Ink Rock Black colours.