Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro launch in India confirmed, Devices appear on the company website

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro smartphones will be launched in India soon. Both devices have already made their debut in China and the same goes for the global market (launched on June 12). The company has showcased the devices on its official website and we are now sure about the launch. The unveiling event is on July 18 and both devices will be offered with AI features.

The designs of the smartphones are quite attractive and they are packed with great features.

Both smartphones will offer a similar set of specifications but the processors will be different. The more powerful processor will be offered on the Honor 200 Pro smartphone as compared to the Honor 200. The Pro variant might get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 while the Honor 200 will get the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. The Pro variant will get 66W wireless charging while there will be an additional depth sensor for the selfie camera. The Pro variant will also offer a bigger screen, IP55 rating as well as dust and water resistance.

Both the devices offer 5200 mAh battery and this means that users should not have any kind of issue with battery backup. When it comes to color options, the Honor 200 Pro will be offered in Ocean Cyan as well as Black. On the other hand, the Honor 200 will be available in Moonlight White as well as Black.

Both the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro smartphones will be sold on explorehonor.com, Amazon India website as well as some offline stores. However, we are expected to wait for July 18 as the company will reveal its prices for these smartphones.

