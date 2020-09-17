Honda Premium Bike launch in india
Honda To Launch New Made-For-India Premium Bike On September 30

New Delhi: Japanese automobile company Honda has announced to bring a new premium range motorcycle to compete with Royal Enfield in the Indian two wheeler market on September 30.

The news was officially announced by Honda but the company has not given any specific information about the bike so far.

The company recently released a video teaser with the title “Get Ready For A Majestic Launch” and it hinted the two wheeler could be a large-capacity motorcycle.

The bike is expected to be a cruiser style two wheeler and likely to be in the 300-400 cc segment.

The premium motorcycle may rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

As per reports, the new premium bike will based on an all-new platform or it will be a modified version of the ‘Honda Rebel 300’.

A bike named Honda Rebel 300 is already on sale in the international market but the Honda company has clearly stated that the new bike will be launched solely on the Indian market.

This new bike will be retailed out of the Honda Big Wing dealer network which deals with all types of premium bikes.

 

