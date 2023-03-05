Holi sale 2023: Buy iPhone 13 at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart, Know how

Flipkart is offering huge discounts on smartphones as part of its Big Bachat Sale ahead of Holi. Customers can purchase the iPhone 13 for under Rs 40,000 with bank offers and exchange deals on Flipkart. If you are wondering how the deal works then here is how it works.

Here is how the Flipkart iPhone 13 discount deal works

Flipkart currently listed the iPhone 13 at a cost of Rs 61,999 on Flipkart. But, if buyers want, they can lower the price of the device by Rs 2,000 with the use of an HDFC bank card while buying the device. Customers can also further sweeten the deal by selling their old phone and get up to Rs 23,000 in return under the exchange offer.

However, the exchange value of the old smartphone will depend on the condition and model of the device. For example, if you have an iPhone 12, you can easily get up to Rs 20,000. If an iPhone 11, you can get close to 18,000 as exchange value.

Even though the iPhone 14 is available now at a pretty decent price, the iPhone 13 is still a good phone for people looking to explore the Apple ecosystem.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 25321170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. Under the hood, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor. It is offered in three storage variants -128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box. The iPhone 13 sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It also has a 12-megapixel selfies shooter at the front. Although Apple doesn’t reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.

In comparison, Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with thin bezels, and with 1200-nits of brightness. It has Face ID sensors. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is offered in three storage options- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable iOS 16 version.