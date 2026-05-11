HMD Vibe 2 5G with 6,000mAh battery confirmed to launch on May 21

Advertisement

HMD has announced the launch date for the Vibe 2 5G in India. The brand has also revealed some of the key specifications for the Vibe 2 5G. HMd has confirmed that the Vibe 2 will arrive in the Indian markets on May 21, 2026.

The device will arrive as the successor to the HMD Vibe, which was unveiled in India in September last year. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the retail stores after it’s launch on May 21, 2026. Flipkart has made a live page for the launch of the device.

Advertisement

The upcoming smartphone has also been confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset is also confirmed to offer a 50MP primary rear camera.

The Vibe 2 5G will be offered in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink color options. In terms of design, the rear panel bears a resemblance to Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro series, featuring a raised rectangular camera island that houses two sensors along with an LED flash.