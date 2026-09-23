HMD teases new Pro smartphone for India, Flipkart sale confirmed

Advertisement

HMD has teased a new Pro-series smartphone for the Indian market, giving users a first look at its rear design and confirming that the handset will be sold through Flipkart.

The company has not yet revealed the phone’s official name or launch date, although it is expected to be called the HMD Pro.

The 13-second teaser shared by HMD India features the tagline “Pro is about to focus on one thing: your Vibe” and hints at the phone’s camera capabilities.

The rear panel shown in the teaser appears to feature two large circular camera lenses arranged vertically, along with an LED flash inside a rounded rectangular camera module.

Advertisement

The smartphone is confirmed to be available through Flipkart during The Big Billion Days sale, although HMD has not announced its price or detailed specifications yet.

The teaser shows the device in a silver finish with rounded corners.

The new phone could be connected to HMD’s Vibe series, although the company has not confirmed whether it will officially carry the Vibe branding.

HMD previously launched the Vibe 2 5G in India at an introductory price of ₹10,999, featuring a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

Also Read: Vivo V80 to launch in India on October 6