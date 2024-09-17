HMD Skyline smartphone with Gen2 Repairability, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor launched in India for Rs 35999

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has introduced the HMD Skyline smartphone with a repairable design called Gen2 Repairability in India at a price of Rs 35,999. The device made its debut back in July.

With a repairable design, users can comfortably make small repairs of the smartphone by simply turning one screw to pop open the back cover using a screwdriver and guitar pick.

Now, let’s check other details of the smartphone here.

Specifications

The phone has a pOLED display of 6.55-inch with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The screen supports up to 144 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and HDR10 video playback.

An Octa Core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 710 GPU powers the device that packs up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD).

It runs on Android 14 and is promised to get 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches.

The phone features a 108MP rear camera with Hybrid OIS, 13MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto camera for 50mm portraits. There is a 50MP front camera with autofocus and eye-tracking.

The camera features include Capture Fusion technology, 50mm Portrait mode, 4K video capture, OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation.

It comes with an in-built ‘selfie gesture’ hardware that can capture selfies by looking at the phone while making the universal peace sign (or one of three other hand signs) to activate the camera.

The phone comes with a 4600mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, it also comes with Qi wireless charging that lets you charge the phone with any magnetized Qi2 charger. The battery can last up to 48 hours of use. The company claimed that the battery will maintain at least 80% of its original capacity after 800 full charging cycles. However, it doesn’t come with a charger in the box.

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a Custom Button so that users can set it up to do one thing when they hold the button down, and another when they double press it, such as shortcut to your favourite game, navigating home, launching personal assistant and more.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo L1/L5 dual-band, GLONASS, BDS, USB Type-C, NFC.

For audio it has got USB Type-C audio, Stereo Speakers, OZO Playback. It is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistant. Dimension wise, it measures 159.84 x 75.66 x 8.9mm and weighs 209.5g.

Price, availability

The HMD Skyline price in India is set at Rs 35,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model. It will be available in Neon Pink and Twisted Black colours on Amazon.in, HMD.com and at retail stores. The sale of the device will starting from today that is September 17th.