HMD Luma 4G phone with a 50MP camera launched

HMD has launched a new smartphone model called Luma in some select markets. The newly launched device has a similar features as the HMD Vibe, but it has a lower-end chipset.

HMD Luma 4G phone specifications

The HMD Luma 4G (dual-SIM) features a 6.67” LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 720 x 1,604px resolution

Powered by the Unisoc T615, the device gets a 12nm chip with Cortex-A75 and A55 cores. The phone is configured with 4GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The storage space can be expanded with a microSD card. Software wise, the phone comes with Android 15 out of the box.

If you want to use wireless headphones, the phone supports Bluetooth 5.0. Stereo speakers are also on board for music and videos.

It has a better camera than the Vibe 4G, though, with a 50MP sensor like the 5G version of the Vibe and an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The device also features a USB-C 2.0 port capable of delivering 18W to the 5,000mAh battery. The other features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM radio receiver.

Price, colour options

The HMD Luma is available in two colour options of Titanium and Blue. The company has listed it on HMD’s sites in Nigeria and Ghana. However, there is no mention of the price. A teaser clip on Instagram says that the phone is “coming soon”, which explains that.