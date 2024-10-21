HMD Fusion Venom special edition to launch very soon, company releases teaser

HMD has joined hands with Marvel in order to launch the special edition of HMD Fusion. The HMD Fusion Venom special edition is expected to launch very soon as the movie i.e. Venom: The Last Dance will hit theatres on October 25.

“Superfans, you’re in for a treat! We’ve got something dark, daring, and seriously next-level arriving this weekend. Think you can handle it?..” says the caption on the X teaser post of HMD.

The upcoming smartphone from HMD features a symbiote-inspired design and will be known as “Ultimate Symbiotic smartphone”. However, HMD has not yet revealed the design of the smartphone. For those who are unknown, the HMD Fusion has been launched in September.

HMD Fusion

The HMD Fusion smartphone gets a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The selfie camera of the device is 50MP while the primary camera of the device is 108MP. The secondary rear camera is 2MP. The sensors that accompany the camera are electronic image stabilization (EIS), dedicated night mode with RAW image processing along with AI HDR.

When it comes to other specs, the device gets a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The device also offers a microSD card slot. In terms of software, we get an Android 14 OS along with 2 years of OS updates. The battery is a 5000 mAh battery and supports 33W charging.