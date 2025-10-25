HMD Fusion 2 specifications and features leaked ahead of launch, will be powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 4

Advertisement

HMD is likely to launch a new modular smartphone which will be the successor to the HMD Fusion. The device will be none other than the HMD Fusion 2. The smartphone will reportedly offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor.

Specifications

The HMD Fusion 2 will be offered in new Smart Outfits, reported HMD meme on its X post. The same tipster has mentioned that the new Smart Outfits include Casual Outfit with a Kickstand, Wireless Charging Outfit, Rugged Outfit, Speaker Outfit, QR and Barcode Outfit, Gaming Outfit, Camera Grip Outfit, Flashy Outfit, and Smart Projector Outfit.

The tipster has also mentioned that the smart outfits can be attached to the device through six smart pins. The tipster has also mentioned that the upcoming smart outfits will not be cross-compatible with the first generation.

In terms of specifications, the device will feature a 6.58-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The device will offer a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The SoC on the device will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. The dual-camera setup on the rear panel will include 108MP primary sensor with OIS support. On the other hand, the ultra-wide-angle camera offers 8MP sensor. Connectivity features on the device will include Bluetooth 5.3, dual speakers, 3.5mm jack and much more.

There is no information about the launch date about the device.