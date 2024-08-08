HMD Barbie Phone gets listed on TENAA website, Know the expected specifications

HMD is working on the Barbie Phone for quite some time and the launch of the device is expected to be sometime soon. The device has been listed on China’s TENAA agency and many images of the device have surfaced online. We now have a concrete idea about what to expect from the Barbie flip phone manufactured by HMD.

The device is manufactured by HMD in collaboration with Mattel. It is certified with the TA-1681 model number and will offer a 1.77-inch TFT LCD cover screen (128×160). The main display is a 2.8-inch (240x320px) main display. The rear features a 0.3MP single camera. When it comes to the operating system, there is a rumour that the device will have either an S30+ or KaiOS.

In terms of processors, the HMD Barbie Phone is powered by a 1GHz chipset and will offer 64MB RAM and 128MB built-in storage. It can be expanded through a microSD card slot. The HMD Barbie Phone will feature 4G/LTE and Bluetooth connectivity. The device will have a 1450mAh. The device will have 108x55x18.9 mm and weighs 123 grams.

The specifications of the HMD Barbie Phone are quite similar to those of the Nokia 2660 Flip. This also means that the Barbie flip phone might be a rebranded version of the Nokia 2660 Flip.