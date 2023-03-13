Here’s how you can use ChatGPT with Siri on your iPhone and iPad
The Apple iPhone and iPad users can integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT with siri to enhance its capabilities. Check the step by step process here.
Following the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGP, the Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a center of discussion now-a-days. Many apps have also started to integrate Artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance users experience.
Though Google and Apple offer their own smart AI-powered assistant Google Assistant and Siri in their Android and iOS devices. You can still use ChatGPT to enhance the capabilities of Siri.
Here’s how to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT with Apple’s Siri.
Step-1: In order to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT, you need to have an account on your iPhone or iPad. The ChatGPT can be used for free,but you can access some added features with a Plus version that costs $20 per month.
Step-2: Then go to official website of OpenAI-https://platform.openai.com/.
Step-3: Tap on the “Personal” option housed in the top right corner.
Step-4: Select “View API Keys” from the sub-menu.
Step-5: Select “Create New Secret Key” and copy the key. You can execute all the mentioned steps on a web browser.
Step-6: Now, go to your iPhone or iPad and search for Yue-Yang’s Github on the web browser.
Step-7: Click on the pinned post that says “ChatGPT-Siri” and select “Shortcut Download.”
Step-8: Choose and download the “Smart Chat 1.2 English” version, then select the “Set Up Shortcut” option.
Step-9: In the next menu, paste the secret ChatGPT API code. The best way to do this is to copy the code on a notes app like Google Keep and paste it from there.
Step-10: Now, you will see a shortcut named “ChatGPT 1.2” on the shortcuts app on your iPhone
Step-11: Type your query inside the chatbox to get conversational-style answers.
You can also rename the shortcut for easy access. In my case, I renamed it “AI.” I can now access ChatGPT via Siri by using the command “Hey Siri, AI,” and I can ask questions.