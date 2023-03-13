Here’s how you can use ChatGPT with Siri on your iPhone and iPad

Step-2: Then go to official website of OpenAI-https://platform.openai.com/.

Step-3: Tap on the “Personal” option housed in the top right corner.

Step-4: Select “View API Keys” from the sub-menu.

Step-5: Select “Create New Secret Key” and copy the key. You can execute all the mentioned steps on a web browser.

Step-6: Now, go to your iPhone or iPad and search for Yue-Yang’s Github on the web browser.

Step-7: Click on the pinned post that says “ChatGPT-Siri” and select “Shortcut Download.”

Step-8: Choose and download the “Smart Chat 1.2 English” version, then select the “Set Up Shortcut” option.

Step-9: In the next menu, paste the secret ChatGPT API code. The best way to do this is to copy the code on a notes app like Google Keep and paste it from there.

Step-10: Now, you will see a shortcut named “ChatGPT 1.2” on the shortcuts app on your iPhone

Step-11: Type your query inside the chatbox to get conversational-style answers.

You can also rename the shortcut for easy access. In my case, I renamed it “AI.” I can now access ChatGPT via Siri by using the command “Hey Siri, AI,” and I can ask questions.