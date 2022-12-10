Here’s how you can Message Yourself on WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently rolled out a much-needed “message yourself” feature for its users. With this feature, you can send messages, photos, or more to yourself on WhatsApp. If you don’t know about this feature and wondering how to use it then follow the steps given below.

How to use the Message Yourself Feature in WhatsApp on iPhone and Android:

The message yourself feature was previously available on the WhatsApp power app. Users use to send messages to their own phone number by using the WhatsApp URL link. However, this process is not liked by everyone, so the app has now integrated the same into its messaging app.

Here’s how you can find and use the message yourself feature in WhatsApp on iPhone and Android:

Open WhatsApp app. Click on the “New Chat” button at the bottom right. You will find your own phone number with the “Message yourself” label in the contacts list. You can tap on your contact number to start the chatting with yourself. But follow the steps given below if you don’t want to see your phone number in the chat window. First you need to save your personal phone number in “Contacts” on your iPhone or Android phone. This way, it will be easier for you to keep track of the “message yourself” cha You can now send texts to yourself as reminders, to-do lists, or share files across web and mobile using this chat window. You can also forward photos or videos to yourself from other contacts. To do this, just tap the “forward” button next to the media in a chat window. Then, select the “message yourself” chat from the contacts list in WhatsApp.

If you don’t want to use the Message yourself feature then there are other ways with which you can start a conversation with yourself in WhatsApp. check them below.

Make a Single WhatsApp Group to Message Yourself

Though the message yourself is rolling out to all WhatsApp users across the globe, you can use this workaround to make a bookmarks chat in the messaging app. This is a well-known hack that many people have been using for years, so let’s have a look at it: