Here’s How You Can Hide Your Phone Number On Telegram; Follow These Steps

Telegram app become popular among users during the privacy update controversy of WhatsApp. Many WhatsApp users transferred to Telegram due to its secure privacy orientated features.

One of the most popular feature of Telegram is to hide users personal details from strangers and people people who are in the common group as them who may use it to harass them.

Hiding your phone number prevents strangers from getting your registered phone number and harassing you on Telegram or outside the platform.

Here is how you can hide your Telegram number in a few simple steps.

How to hide your phone number on Telegram

First you have to open the Telegram app on your phone then click on the hamburger menu on the right.

Then click on the Settings option and go to ‘Privacy and Security’ section.

Under this option, you will find the Privacy tab where you can select who can view various elements like your phone number, profile picture, last seen status and more.

Find the ‘Phone Number’ option and change the corresponding option to ‘Nobody’ if you want no one including your freinds to see your privacy details. Or you can change it to ‘My Contacts’, making your number visible to your contacts only.

If you set it to nobody, a new option will pop up below asking who can find your account using your number. You can choose either Everybody or My Contacts in this option.

Now your phone number will be kept hidden from unwanted people.

You can also use this feature of privacy settings to hide your profile picture, your last seen and online status. You can even decide who can call you and add you to groups from this section.