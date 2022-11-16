How to buy Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000 on Flipkart

E-commerce platform Flipkart is offering the popular iPhone 13 with various deals and exchange offers. With instant discounts, bank offers and exchange deals you can buy the iPhone 13 for under Rs 50,000.

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 13 at Rs 64, 999 on its platform. If it’s too pricey for you then you can cut down the price of the device by opting for the bank offers and exchange discounts.

With bank offers and exchange discounts, the handset can be purchased below Rs 40,000 on Flipkart.

The 128 storage model of Apple iPhone 13 is currently being offered at a discounted price of Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. The iPhone 13 has a launch price of Rs 69,900. Customers can get up to 10% discount on the purchase of the iPhone 13. Flipkart is providing Rs 1,000 off on Axis Bank credit card on non EMI transactions. Buyers can also get an instant discount of 5% by using Flipkart Axis Bank.

Furthermore, the price of the premium Apple device can be cut down more with the Exchange offer. You can get a maximum exchange value up to Rs 17,500 for your old smartphone while purchasing the iPhone 13 on Flipkart. You can check the exchange value on Flipkart. The value differs from device to device as per the model and current condition.

For example, you can get an exchange value of Rs 12,000 for iPhone 11. There is an exchange offer of Rs 16,000 if you are upgrading from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13. You can also exchange your old Android smartphone to get exchange discounts on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13.

With all the above-mentioned discounts, bank discounts, and exchange deals, you can buy the iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000.

Earlier, Flipkart was conducting Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform that had brought discounts on a various range of smartphones from different brands. The iPhone 13 was being offered at a discounted price of Rs 62,999 at that time. The Mobiles Bonanza sale ended on November 14, 2022.

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset which is also seen on the latest iPhone 14. The device features a 12MP camera on the front for selfie and a 12MP dual camera setup at the back.