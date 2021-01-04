Here’s How To Hide Your Profile Picture On WhatsApp, No One Will Be Able To Take Screenshots

If you are very worried about your privacy and want your life to be private on WhatsApp, then you can also hide the profile photo by following a special trick. Many of us use WhatsApp for our personal and business purposes. If you want to use the display photo on this popular messaging app, but you do not want to show it to others, then you can do so.

Why hide WhatsApp profile pic?

Your WhatsApp profile picture can be easily viewed by all WhatsApp users and can be saved by taking a screenshot if it is not hidden. Apart from family and friends, you would have talked to some people on WhatsApp who are not in your contact list. If your profile picture is not hidden, anyone can view and save it. The best thing to do is to hide your profile photo from people you don’t know and don’t trust them.

Also, you can only show your photo to the people you want. With this you can use any photo of your choice without any worry.

How to hide your profile picture on WhatsApp

First of all open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Click on Account and then click on Privacy.

Now, tap on profile photo.

Everyone is allowed to see your profile photo in the default settings on WhatsApp.

If you want your photo to be seen only by people whose number is saved in your phone, then you change this setting to My Contact.

If you want no one to see it, choose No One. This will hide your photo for everyone on WhatsApp.

Once your profile photo is hidden, people who are sending messages to you will see a gray color photo in the DP.

For users, WhatsApp has not yet provided the feature of hiding photos from a select few. If you do not want to share your DP or display picture with unknown people, you can change the settings in the same way.

