Here’s are some tips that can help you to keep your account safe from cyber frauds

Now-a-days the use of internet banking is increasing and so is the rate of cyber crimes. Cyber fraudsters are cheating people by many online scams including fake bank messages or malicious links or OTP frauds.

So we should take some precautions to prevent from being a victim of these cyber frauds. Here are some tips that can help you to stay safe from these cyber frauds.

Do not give OTP to anyone

The first thing you should note is that unless you do a transaction, OTP will not come to your phone number. So if you are receiving a transaction OTP without initiating it you should be alert and report it as fraud.

Likewise, the various banks do not ask for their customers’ bank account details or OTP. So, if you receive a call asking for your bank details or secret number then you should block and report them as fraudsters.

Sometimes, these fraudsters already have a lot of information about your bank from your stolen smartphone or old phone.

The first way to avoid such fraud is that if you have changed your mobile number then inform the bank immediately.

Also, check your credit card account details at least once a week.

Do not click on any suspicious link

You shouldn’t click on any suspicious link that comes on your phone number or e-mail ID, and if you have clicked on it by mistake then do not fill any online form or proceed further and close it immediately.

This method is named a phishing attack. Through this method, cyber criminals obtain the personal information of people like mobile number, e-mail id, internet banking id etc.

Use complex passwords

Use complex passwords for internet banking or any kind of financial transaction.

Change the password from time to time so that you will be safe even if anyone comes to know about it.

Do not use birthday, date of marriage, mobile number or vehicle number in the password.

If even after taking all the precautions, your money was looted online, then immediately inform the cyber police, local police and the bank.

The sooner you complain, the more likely you are to get your money back. Apart from this, use paid anti virus in your phone. Free antiviruses are not good in terms of security.