Here is what you must know about iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple is likely to launch the next-gen iPhones in the third week of September. The next-gen iPhone line-up might include four iPhone models like last year. Out of the four smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to be the top end phone and will have highest number of sales.

It is also reported that Apple is working with more Chinese suppliers to ramp up the production of iPhone 13 models.

Apple may add some new features to make iPhone 13 Pro Max ramp up its sale by increasing its popularity.

Reports have tipped that iPhone 13 Pro max may feature a trimmed down notch, a 120Hz LTPO display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, bigger lenses, a bigger battery, and more storage space (up to 1TB) and more.

iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications

Design and outlook

Talking about the design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it is expected to have similar designs as the current models of the iPhone.

But, it will have some changes including a trimmed down a notch, a flatter camera bump and bigger camera lenses.

The company is reportedly planning to trim down the notch by using the infrared flood illuminator, sensor and dot projector in a single module.

Apart from this, the notch for the earpiece will be moved to the top.

As per a report from Digitimes, the company may reduce the size of the VSCEL chip used in the Face-ID system by 40 to 50 per cent to trim down the notch size.

Popular Youtuber, Unbox Therapy also gave us a closer look at a dummy iPhone 13 Pro Max model a couple of months ago.

In the video, the YouTuber revealed that the notch on iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy is 8.3mm lesser than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The YouTuber also said that the camera modules of the iPhone 13 Pro Max (dummy) is substantially bigger than the current iPhone 12 Pro Max. He also noticed that the lenses also appeared to be bigger.

Display

Apple is rumored to add a 120Hz LTPO panel in the upcoming iPhone 13 series. However, many leaks have confirmed that the feature will be available only in Pro models.

The device is also tipped to come with the always-on display feature and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Bigger Storage

Wedbush Analysts has claimed that the iPhone 13 will have more storage space and will get up to 1TB of onboard storage. However, TrendForce denied this report and said that the upcoming lineup will come with the same storage space as the iPhone 12 series.

Currently, the iPhone 12 series features 512GB of storage.

Bigger battery

Reports from DigiTimes has said that iPhone 13 might receive a battery upgrade without needing a bigger chassis.

According to the reports, the new iPhones will achieve that by using integrated passive devices (IPDs) for peripheral iPhone chips.

These chipsets are said to be slimmer than the previously used chips. By using this chips the company will have more space to put in bigger batteries. However, the report didn’t mention on which iPhones the company may use these IPD’s.

But the report also mentioned that Apple has approved chipmaker TSMC’s sixth-gen manufacturing process for the production of these IPD’s. So iPhone 13 may get these chipsets.

A Chinese tipster have also suggested that the iPhone Pro Max might pack a 4352mAh battery.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset which is being developed by TSMC. A15 Bionic chipset is said to be based on a 5nm manufacturing process similar to that of the A14 Bionic SoC.

Camera

All iPhone 13 models will feature LiDAR sensor. Barclays Analyst have reported that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature the same telephoto lens as the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

And the primary camera lens will have an f/1.5 lens, unlike the f/1.6 on the current models. This will help to get better night pictures.

Faster wireless charging

Many leaks also tipped that the phone line-up will come with a bigger coil for faster wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

EverythingApplePro in a YouTube video mentioned that the increase in size might improve heat management and lead to higher wattage support.

This report has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 13 models will have faster wireless charging.

iPhone 13 Pro Max launch date

Though Apple has not revealed the launch date of the upcoming smartphones, Daniel Ives, an analyst, has suggests that iPhone 13 may launch in the third week of September.

Many other credible analysts also expects the iPhone 13 series will be launched in September this year.

iPhone 13 Pro Max India price

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is carry a starting price of around Rs 130,000, which could go up to Rs 165,000 for the top variant.