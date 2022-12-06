Here how you can check your height by using iPhone’s camera

Apple iPhones have many features that still remain unknown to most users. Though we mostly know the use of most of the features, we still don’t know the use of a few useful features that are hidden among the apps. For example, did you know that Apple iPhone has a a height measuring tool called the Measure app? With this app, you can measure your height easily.

Apple iPhone Measure app

Apple iPhones come with a pre-installed Measure app that let’s user measure length or height of a an object or surface with the help of the phone’s camera. However, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only models that can measure a person’s height.

The Pro models in the above mentioned Apple iPhone series are equipped with a LiDAR scanner next to the rear camera. This LiDAR scanner creates a depth map of what’s in front and helps users to get accurate readings. You can even use the Apple iPhone’s LiDAR scanner to measure a person’s height.

Here’s how you can measure a person’s height using Apple iPhone’s LiDAR scanner. Follow below steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the Measure app on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: Point your Apple iPhone at the person whose height you wish to measure.

Step 3: Make sure that the person that you are measuring is visible on the screen from head to toe.

Step 4: You will be able to see a line at the top of the person’s head with their height.

Step 5: To change the measuring units to feets, inches or centimeters, open Settings App > Measure > Measure Units