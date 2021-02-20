Here Are The Best Recharge Plans For Jio Prepaid Users Under Rs 500

Jio is India’s one of the most popular telecom network companies as it offers low-cost daily recharge prepaid plans with great data benefits. Apart from this, Jio also offers free subscription to many Jio apps and other OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio has many good recharge packs for its users under Rs 500. Here is a list of the best recharge plans of Jio under Rs 500.

Rs 149 prepaid plan: This Jio prepaid plan offers unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day for 24 days. The plan also offers a total of 24GB data that means users will enjoy 1GB daily high-speed data. Apart from this, the plan also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 199 prepaid plan: The plan offers unlimited calls from Jio to any network and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. This data has a validity of 28 days. This prepaid plan also gives 1.5GB per day meaning the users will get a total data balance of 42GB.

Rs 249 prepaid plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data and a total data of 56GB for a validity of 28 days. Along with this, the plan also offers unlimited domestic calls and 100 free SMS per day. This plan also gives complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan has a validity period of 28 days. This plan offers 3GB of data per day and a total data of 84GB. The plan offers unlimited domestic calls. It also gives a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps.

Rs 399 prepaid plan: This plan comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS for a validity of 56 days. The plan also offers 1.5GB of daily data. It also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan offers 3GB of data per day and an additional data of 6GB that means users get to enjoy a total of 90GB data for 28 days. The plan brings unlimited calls. Apart from this, the plan also offers a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 56 days. The plan offers 2GB daily data that means a total of 112 GB of data will be provided to users in 56 days. The plan brings unlimited calls and 100SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.