Good News for iPhone lovers ! If you think of purchasing an iPhone, but think the price doesn’t fit into your pocket, then this piece of information is just for you. Now you can avail up to Rs 16000 discount on purchase of iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and other selected models from the official website of Maple store.

With that Maple is also offering cashback up to Rs 9000 on purchases made by using an HDFC credit or debit card. This offer can be availed on both Maple’s online and offline stores. So at this moment the company’s official website is running slow due to heavy load on server and at times also getting paused.

Now telling about the discounted rates, on purchase of the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max, the users can avail a massive discount of Rs 6000 directly from stores and an additional Rs 5000 discount with an HDFC card, thereby making the total benefit up to Rs 11000.

Users can purchase the iPhone 12 Pro at Rs 8500 discount i.e. Rs 3500 flat plus Rs 5000 from HDFC card. They can have respective price discounts of Rs 9000 and Rs 12000 on iPhone 12 at iPhone 12 Mini models. Besides, the company is also giving superb exchange offer on all purchases.

Similarly, on purchase of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, the users can get Rs 12,000, Rs 2000, Rs 7500 and Rs 9000 price discounts respectively.