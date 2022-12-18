Heavy discount on Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart! Check the deal here

If you are planning for an iPhone, you can check the latest deal on Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart. Users get heavy discounts on the smartphone during the ongoing Big Savings Sale. The 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a special price of Rs 62,999. Users get additional offers on the platform. If they use the offers in a particular way, they will be able to get the device for less than Rs 50,000.

Flipkart deal

According to the deal, users get Rs 6901 off on the base price of the device (i.e. Rs 69,900). Additionally, users get up to Rs 17,500 off on the deal if they exchange their old device. This brings the final price of the smartphone to under Rs 50,000 (which is a great deal). There are a bunch of banks offers too on the deal.

The 256 GB as well as 512GB variants also get a similar discount.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets Cinematic Mode, portrait mode for videos — which adds the bokeh effect. The connectivity feature of the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.

Note: The exchange benefit on the deal changes from one smartphone to another. We tried to exchange out old realme 6 pro and got an exchange value of Rs 4,700.