New Delhi: WhatsApp would offer to buy reasonable sketch-size health insurance by the end of this year that would provide the users of India a wider access to financial services.

The sketch-size insurance plan to offer special need-based insurance, having both premium and insurance cover being low.

Head of WhatsApp, Abhijit Bose, said ” WhatsApp is constantly working on a number of schemes to help ensure that everyone can get the most basic financial services and livelihood related services through their mobile device.

We hope that by the end of this year, people will be able to buy affordable sketch-size health insurance through WhatsApp ”

Bose added, Initiatives are being taken in other sectors like Edu-Tech and Agri-Tech would help in achieving the government’s goal of creating a more digital economy and by the end of this year, SBI General’s affordable health insurance can be purchased through WhatsApp.